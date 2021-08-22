IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 160.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coherent were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $249.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.79.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. Analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.