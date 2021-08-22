Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 250.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,391,000 after buying an additional 402,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after buying an additional 337,511 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,672,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,230,000 after buying an additional 82,261 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,847,000 after buying an additional 111,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 56,742 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

