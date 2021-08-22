IFP Advisors Inc Buys 376 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 47.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

SGMS opened at $67.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.42 and a beta of 2.07. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research raised their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

