IFP Advisors Inc Buys 755 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 1,161.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,028,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,461,000 after acquiring an additional 42,482 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 960,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after acquiring an additional 227,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,308 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 63.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

