IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 175.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter.

CHIQ opened at $28.09 on Friday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.01.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

