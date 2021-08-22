Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 32,587 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,587 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Old Republic International worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,115 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Old Republic International by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,207,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,210,000 after buying an additional 1,668,396 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,695,000 after buying an additional 868,484 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $16,373,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Old Republic International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,156,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,051,000 after buying an additional 607,938 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 750 shares of company stock valued at $19,108. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

