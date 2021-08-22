Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.49 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Woodward by 20.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Woodward by 19.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,293,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Woodward by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

In other news, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,622 shares of company stock worth $2,446,894 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $118.73 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.28.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.