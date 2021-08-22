Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Pareteum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) traded down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.23. 653,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 283,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

About Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corp. engages in the provision of mobile networking software and services. It offers mobile proprietary Software Defined Network Architecture platforms for the telecommunications industry utilizing messaging and security capabilities for the Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Internet-of-Things markets, Mobile, and Enterprise markets.

