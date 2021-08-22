5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

FPLSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of 5N Plus from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $171.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.25.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter.

5N Plus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

