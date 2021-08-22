Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Shares Down 6.7%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 83,628 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 230,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The company has a market cap of $23.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33.

About Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU)

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through a five e-commerce sites and single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers; as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Luvu Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luvu Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.