Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) rose 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 64,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 260,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19.

About Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF)

Defense Metals Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

