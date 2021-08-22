Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

