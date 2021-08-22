GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $137,095.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,095.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRNA opened at $20.64 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRNA shares. Truist Securities cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.