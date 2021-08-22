GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,790 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WOOF. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,311,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 93.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.11. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

