Brokerages Set Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) PT at $64.29

Shares of Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASGTF. CIBC increased their price objective on Altus Group from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altus Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $47.52 on Thursday. Altus Group has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

