GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 655 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,016 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 139.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106,946 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.28.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $367.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $381.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $406.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

