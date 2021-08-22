GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 400,662 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 126,408 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 351.8% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 69,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 53,740 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $15.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

