GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,654,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,032,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.38.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $366.77 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $374.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.34. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

