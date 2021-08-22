Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $71,000 Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 395.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BTZ opened at $15.39 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

