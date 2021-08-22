Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 8,534 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 672.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $133,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 103.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 74,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $6.25 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

