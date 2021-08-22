Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

CMPGY stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

