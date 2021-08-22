Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $86,506,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth about $13,402,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,878 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $10,160,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 286,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

SPCE stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.61. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

