Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock opened at $210.55 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $196.19 and a one year high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.26.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 89.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

