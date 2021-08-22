Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 118,547 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,547 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

TRU stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $121.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

