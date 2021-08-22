Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 7,564 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $845,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $226,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $34.41 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,593. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

