Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $59,000 Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.11.

NYSE:EGP opened at $175.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.38. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $178.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

