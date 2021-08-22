Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $52,000 in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mercury General by 95.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mercury General by 57.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General by 24.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCY opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

