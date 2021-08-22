Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

