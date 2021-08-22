Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 34,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,702,000 after buying an additional 126,935 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,020,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,196,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.