Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 165.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 64.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 3,607.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 507,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,475,000 after purchasing an additional 398,187 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 457.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 348,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

HIW stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

