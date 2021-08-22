29,863 Shares in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Sotherly Hotels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $105,667.10. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.25.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.85% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

