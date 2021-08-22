Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,731 Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,246,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 468,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 179,973 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 466,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 15,189 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $4.61 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.