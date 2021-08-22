Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCCU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $470,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at $527,000.

Get Roth CH Acquisition II alerts:

OTCMKTS:ROCCU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.