Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XFLT. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

In related news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore J. Brombach purchased 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,288 shares of company stock valued at $333,997 over the last 90 days.

