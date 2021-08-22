14,238 Shares in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SilverSun Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

In other SilverSun Technologies news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $962,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 248,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,450. Insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNT opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

SilverSun Technologies Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.