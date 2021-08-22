Martin J. Curran Sells 28,419 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GLW opened at $40.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 310.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

