Carlos S. Bori Sells 10,696 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carlos S. Bori also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15.

SWKS opened at $178.88 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

