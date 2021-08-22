Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $72.48.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Axonics by 35.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Axonics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axonics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axonics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Axonics by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

