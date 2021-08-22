Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$59.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$59.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$65.45 on Thursday. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$46.70 and a 1-year high of C$68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 76.82%.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

