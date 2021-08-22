The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells $1,255,464.96 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 8,704 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $1,255,464.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mary Theresa Grabowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 7,150 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $1,032,245.50.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $989,563,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,283,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

