BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives €59.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €59.91 ($70.48).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of BNP opened at €52.10 ($61.29) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €52.62. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

