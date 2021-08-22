Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($5.60) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMMB. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

CMMB stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $133.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.84. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $168.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMMB. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,019,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 26.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

