RXR Acquisition (NASDAQ:RXRA) Trading Down 0.4%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 4,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 21,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRA. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.