Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50). 2,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 68,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.52).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £72.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.56.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

