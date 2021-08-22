9,291 Shares in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 35,262 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 164,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $8,718,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TARO. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $68.77 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.57.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

