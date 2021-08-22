Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the first quarter valued at $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Switch in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Switch by 747.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $5,219,414.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 687,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,213,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,579,037 shares of company stock valued at $32,579,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $25.61.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

