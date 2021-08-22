Millennium Management LLC Invests $702,000 in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kelly Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $13,670,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 12.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 17.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth $53,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several analysts have weighed in on KELYA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

