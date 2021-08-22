Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.50.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $151.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.22. The company has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,954,868. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

