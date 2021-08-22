Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $332.00 at Mizuho

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $318.00 to $332.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.07.

LH opened at $306.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $170.05 and a 12-month high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $57,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

