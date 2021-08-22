Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 51,159 CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 51,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $18.92 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

